Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

International media visits Line of Control

Uncategorized Add comments

Muzaffarabad, July 23 (KMS): International media visited Line of Control at Chirikot Sector to interact with victims of Indian continued ceasefire violations and witnessed the situation along LoC.

International media was shown areas in Poonch sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars in various sectors of LoC against all international conventions.

International media was also shown the Indians surveillance grid and obstacle system along LoC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 km from LOC. It also witnessed military posts deployed along LoC eyeball-to-eyeball.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: