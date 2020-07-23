International media visits Line of Control

Muzaffarabad, July 23 (KMS): International media visited Line of Control at Chirikot Sector to interact with victims of Indian continued ceasefire violations and witnessed the situation along LoC.

International media was shown areas in Poonch sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars in various sectors of LoC against all international conventions.

International media was also shown the Indians surveillance grid and obstacle system along LoC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 km from LOC. It also witnessed military posts deployed along LoC eyeball-to-eyeball.

