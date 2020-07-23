IOK people urged to make Friday strike call successful

Srinagar, July 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has urged the people to make successful the Friday strike call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The General Secretary of Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Altaf Salfi, in a statement issued in Srinagar called upon all sections of the Kashmiri society to observe strike and make the next course of action a success. He said that the people of Kashmir would not only reject all the measures taken by the Modi government to change the Muslim majority status of Kashmir into a minority but would also launch a mass movement against the BJP fascist government.

He said that all Kashmiris should fight against the anti-Kashmir policies unitedly. Unity is a must for foiling the anti-humanity policies of the Modi regime, he added.

Altaf Salfi said that the Indian fascist government and its troops were committing all kinds of atrocities on the Kashmiris which had turned occupied Kashmir into a nuclear volcano that could explode at any time at the hands of fanatical terrorist Modi. Therefore, he said, the international community should stop the Indian government from massacring the Kashmiris. He urged India to stop human rights violations and the process of changing the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir immediately.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad extended support to the call for complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir given by the APHC. He said that Indian troops have made the life of the people of occupied a hell. He maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their freedom struggle till complete success. KMS—6A

