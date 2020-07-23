Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

JKYSF concerned over continued illegal detention of Aasiya, aides

Srinagar, July 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two aides, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, and their shifting to ‘Punishment Ward’ by the authorities of infamous Tihar jail.

The JKYSF Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Aasiya Andrabi had been suffering from multiple ailments and no proper treatment was being provided to her. He added that keeping her in continued detention might further deteriorate her health.

He termed the detention of Aasiya Andrabi and her two aides as unjustified and demanded their immediate release.

Umar Aadil Dar appealed to the United Nations and human rights organizations including Amnesty International to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees lodged in different jails of the occupied territory and India and use their influence for their unconditional and immediate release.


