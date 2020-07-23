Modi govt slammed for hiding reality about Eastern Ladakh

Ladakh, July 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a top Buddhist leader, Rigzin Spalbar, has slammed the Modi government for hiding the reality about eastern Ladakh, saying that there is no improvement in the ground situation.

The standoff between China and India continues on the Line of Actual Control since the night of June 15 this year when 20 Indian troops including officers were killed and at least 76 others were injured in a violent clash between the Chinese and Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Rigzin Spalbar, top most Buddhist leader of Ladakh region, blamed the Indian authorities for the fear among the border residents. He said the Modi government has failed to take a strong stance against China.

Rigzin claimed that there is no improvement on ground level as of now as the situation is still the same and until China doesn’t move its troops back from the spot how can they (Indian authorities) say the situation has improved or changed on ground level.

“But the only change is the heated faceoff isn’t anymore as compared to the past. The Chinese troops haven’t moved back as India hasn’t retrieved the whole land which was claimed by China.”

He said China’s move in the eastern Ladakh has rendered nomads homeless as they have been forced to leave their places where they used to stay.

