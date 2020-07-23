Pakistan, India should find peaceful solution for Kashmir: Czech Republic speaker

Prague, July 23 (KMS): Czech Republic’s speaker of the parliament, Radek Vondracek, during a meeting with the Pakistan’s Ambassador to Czech Republic, Mohammad Khalid Jamali, said that India and Pakistan should find a peaceful solution for the Kashmir dispute.

Vondracek expressed satisfaction over the diplomatic friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

Pakistan’s ambassador informed the Czech parliament’s speaker of the current situation in India-occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019 and the illegal and unilateral measures taken by India to change the population’s demographics in the region.

Vondracek called on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue for a peaceful and political solution to the Kashmir dispute, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, which is the only way to resolve the long-running dispute that is destabilising.

