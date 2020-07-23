Rich tributes paid to Daryai Baba Shaheed on his anniversary

Islamabad, July 23 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) has paid rich tributes to great mujahid commander of Pir Panjal, Haji Noor Hussain alias Daryai Baba Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary.

The JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Muhammad Imran, in a statement in Islamabad said that the martyred commander joined the liberation struggle in 1990 when the movement in Jammu was almost non-existent. He said that the Indian troops were so frightened by the name of the Shaheed commander that they would leave the area after hearing his name.

Qazi Imran said that Haji Noor Hussain last faced the Indian Army on July 23, 2001, at Mandher in Poonch district and a 42-hour long battle continued in which 12 Indian troops were killed and commander, Noor Hussain of Sarankot, Poonch district was also martyred.

“We salute our great martyred commander and pledge to continue his mission till the liberation of the territory,” he maintained.

