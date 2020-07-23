Safi reaffirms Kashmiris’ resolve to continue freedom struggle

Islamabad, July 23 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, has reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the UN Security Council through its several resolutions.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi addressing a meeting at the APHC-AJK office in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, widows and half widows, victims of pellets and bullets and detainees languishing in different jails and interrogation centres. Kashmiris’ struggle is destined to succeed despite Indian brutalities and barbarism, he said.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi denounced Modi government’s attempts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory and said that the Kashmiri people have rejected the Indian occupation. “The more the Indian repression, the more the determination on the part of masses and their leaders,” he maintained.

He asked Pakistan to take up more vigorously with the UN Security Council, in addition to the basic issue of self-determination, the Modi government’s moves of issuing domicile certificates to the Indian citizens and settling them in occupied Kashmir to change the demography of the territory before India succeeds in its nefarious designs.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi urged the UN to play its much needed role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant resolutions of the Security Council.

For the Kashmir freedom struggle to succeed, he stressed the need of a greater unity amongst all those who are working for the Kashmir cause in any part of the world.

