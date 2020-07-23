Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

US, India set up industry collaboration forum

New Delhi, July 23 (KMS): The United States (US) and India have set up an industry collaboration forum under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI).

The forum will have a standing mechanism for developing and sustaining dialogue between the Indian and the US industry on defence technology and industrial cooperation.

Agreed upon on July 14, it was made public Tuesday night by US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Ellen Lord. She was speaking at the virtual ‘India Ideas Summit’ organised by the US India Business Council.


