US, India set up industry collaboration forum

New Delhi, July 23 (KMS): The United States (US) and India have set up an industry collaboration forum under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI).

The forum will have a standing mechanism for developing and sustaining dialogue between the Indian and the US industry on defence technology and industrial cooperation.

Agreed upon on July 14, it was made public Tuesday night by US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Ellen Lord. She was speaking at the virtual ‘India Ideas Summit’ organised by the US India Business Council.

