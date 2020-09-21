IIOJK people waiting for their right to self-determination even after decades: APHC-AJK

UN urged to convene session to pave way for implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir

Islamabad, September 21 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their birthright to self-determination despite the passage of several decades.

APHC-AJK leaders Mustafa Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Altaf Hussain Wani and Muhtarma Shamim Shawl, addressing a press conference on the occasion of World Peace Day, today, said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government has divided IIOJK into two union territories and imposed military siege on August 5, last year besides enforcing restrictions on media and internet facilities.

They said that in past no ruler had implemented domicile laws to change the Muslim majority status of the IIOJK into a minority. They added that 8 lac Indian troops had been deployed in the territory to suppress the ongoing liberation movement through use of brute force.

They deplored that political and religious parties had been banned in the territory and Hurriyat leaders and activists had been languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

The APHC-AJK leaders said that the United Nations, which was formed for maintaining peace in the world, had completely failed to resolve the two main disputes of Kashmir and Palestine.

They recalled that a youth was martyred in Sopore and three youth and a woman were martyred in Batamaloo in Srinagar by the Indian troops recently. They said similarly the Indian troops killed three innocent labourers from Rajouri in a fake encounter in Shopian in July. They added that thousands such youth had been subjected to custodial disappearance or killed in fake encounters by the forces’ personnel in the past.

They demanded of the UN to stop bloodshed in IIOJK, adding that a formal session of the UN Security Council should be convened to pave way for implementation of the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, otherwise, he said, observing World Peace Day would be meaningless.

