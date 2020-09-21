Indian forces committing genocide in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar, September 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian forces are carrying out genocide of the Kashmiris under the guise of siege and search operations.

APHC General Secretary Moulvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar on the occasion of World Peace Day, today, said the killing of three labourers by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian on July 18 was the latest example of how Indian troops were involved in killing innocent youth after dubbing them as foreign militants.

The APHC General Secretary said that as a result of pressure from human rights organizations, Indian Army had to confess that the martyred youth were labourers and were killed by the troops. He maintained that Indian occupational forces in violation of international law were killing innocent youth in fake encounters to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

Moulvi Bashir Ahmad said Indian troops have made the lives of Kashmiri people a hell through frequent sieges, search operations and arrests in the territory. He said that India had destroyed the economy, education, employment, tourism and daily life order in Kashmir by keeping the territory under military siege for more than a year now. He warned that India was endangering the peace in the region by resorting to the nefarious tactics to change the demography in Jammu and Kashmir and creating an atmosphere of war with the neighboring countries.

