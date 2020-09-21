Indian troops launch CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Srinagar and several other areas of the territory.

The operations were launched by the troops after an attack on a patrolling party of Indian paramilitary forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the attack. The whole area has been cordoned by the troops.

Meanwhile, the troops continued cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts.

