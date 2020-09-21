Hurriyat leaders demand fair probe into woman’s killing in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several Hurriyat leaders visited Batamaloo, Srinagar, to offer condolences with the bereaved family of the woman martyred by Indian troops, last week.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo on the occasion said that India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir by issuing domicile certificates and changing the Muslim character of the territory but it would never succeed it its nefarious design and would be defeated by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

They said those involved in the cold-blooded murder should be brought to book by a fair probe by the international human rights groups. The leaders then visited the house of resistance leader, Shakeel Ahmed Butt and expressed condoled with him over the death of his mother.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum led by its Vice Chairman Ghulam Rasool Kaloo on the occasion strongly condemned the brutal murder of the woman by Indian troops and asked international community and human rights organizations including Amnesty International to send teams to probe the brutal killing.

The delegation included Shafeeq Khan, Tauseef Ahmed, Faisal Ahmed and Ahmed Rafeeq also visited the residence of pro-freedom worker Ghulam Mustafa of Zainakote who lost his mother in a road accident.

Like this: Like Loading...