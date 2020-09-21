Khan Sopori denounces prolonged detentions in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has strongly condemned the prolonged and illegal detention of Kashmiri political prisoners.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had tightened the noose around peaceful political activists in the occupied territory under a well-hatched conspiracy. The Hurriyat leader pointed out that these Indian tactics could backfire and the situation might be out of anyone’s control. He said that Indian policy makers and rulers should not forget that New Delhi’s aggressive policies had cultivated an atmosphere of discontent and displeasure not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in entire South Asia.

Khan Sopori said that the arrests of Kashmiri freedom activists would not weaken their morale and they would continue struggle for right to self-determination against all odds. KMS-8K

Like this: Like Loading...