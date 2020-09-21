OIC asks UN to call on India to halt HR violations in IIOJK

September 21 (KMS): OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has asked the United Nations to call on New Delhi to halt the human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At its informal meeting in New York, the Contact Group said India should also be impressed upon to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, which call for a plebiscite to enable the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

The members of the contact group voiced deep concerns at the continued violations by India of the fundamental human rights in occupied territory.

Conveying the special message of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said that BJP government is engaged in systematically engineering a demographic change in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through new domicile laws.

The issuance of more than 1.6 million domicile certificates is meant to change the demography of the occupied territory from a Muslim majority into Hindu majority territory. He said the status of Urdu is also being changed under a new legislation by India to obliterate the Muslim identity of disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his special message emphasized that it was imperative for India to immediately lift its inhumane military siege, remove restrictions on communications, movement and peaceful assembly, release incarcerated political leaders and reverse new domicile laws.

