Speakers at anti-India rally highlight Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Jhelum, September 21 (KMS): The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights organized a “Freedom, Justice and Peace rally” at Hatian Bala in Jhelum on the occasion of World Peace Day, today.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally who also marched towards Chakoti on Srinagar Road, chanting high-pitched slogans in favour of liberation of Kashmir and martyrs of Kashmir. A large number of people belonging to different parties, religious, political party workers, businessmen and students participated in the rally.

The rally was led by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Divisional President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Azad Kashmir, Maulana Muhammad Altaf Siddiqui, PPP leader, Shaukat Javed Mir, District Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah, PML-N District President Muhammad Farid Khan, PTI District President Zeeshan Haider, Seerat Mustafa Committee Chairman, Qari Atiq Ahmad Danish, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri and others.

The participants were holding banners and placards with slogans against India and in favour of freedom.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that today the world is observing the International Day of Peace while India had imposed a war on Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The lives of millions of people have been at stake, they added.

The speakers said that India’s military colonialism and terrorism had posed a serious threat to peace in the entire region of South Asia. It is the constitutional responsibility of the UN and Security Council member states to take notice of India’s war crimes to preserve peace in the region, the speakers said.

The speakers strongly condemned Indian crimes against humanity and violation of fundamental rights in the occupied territory and demanded of the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

