Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, September 22 (KMS): An anti-India rally was organized by Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, today, against the brutalities of Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of people participated in the anti-India rally taken out from Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani Chowk. The participants carrying the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir chanted anti-India slogans and appealed to the United Nations to take cognizance of Indian move to change the demographic composition of IIOJK. They were holding banners with slogans “Modi threat to world peace”, “Indian Army quit Kashmir”, “Stop genocide of Kashmiris”,

Former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Joint Secretary, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Jammu and Kashmir Mushtaq Butt, Qazi Shahid Hamid Advocate of Jamaat-e-Islami, Muhammad Younis Mir, Muzammil Aslam Advocate, Muhammad Iqbal Khan of Young Mens League, and a large number of people participated in the rally.

On this occasion, the speakers strongly condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK and deplored the silence of the world over India’s brutal actions in the territory. The protestors said the people of Azad Kashmir stand with their oppressed brethren of IIOJK.

The demonstrators said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was going to address the UN General Assembly. “The Kashmiris pin high hopes to Pakistan and have always made sacrifices for Pakistan and will not hesitate to render any sacrifice in the future,” they said. They added that every day on the Line of Control, Indian forces were targeting unarmed civilians by firing and shelling which is a conspiracy to divert attention from the ongoing freedom movement in IIOJK. They said that peace could not be established in South Asia unless the Kashmiri people were given their right to self-determination.

The protesters also chanted slogans of “Long live Pakistan” and vowed that the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom would continue till the complete withdrawal of Indian forces from the occupied territory.

