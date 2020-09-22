FM urges world to come forward to rid oppressed Kashmiris from cruel Indian clutches

Islamabad, September 22 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to come forward to rid the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel Indian clutches.

He was chairing the sixth meeting of Special Committee on Kashmir in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly will draw the world attention towards the atrocities unleashed by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to raise the lingering dispute at all international forums until the Kashmiri people get their right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Pakistan is apprising the world about the BJP government’s Hindutva policies and India’s expansionist designs.

The Foreign Minister said blatant human rights violations in IIOJK and Indian ceasefire violations on the Line of Control are a matter of concern. He said the belligerent posture of India poses a grave threat to the regional peace and security.

