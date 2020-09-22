HR abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK intolerable: Prof Butt

Srinagar, September 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by India in the territory are intolerable.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt speaking at a gathering in Sopore said Kashmir dispute stands to be solved through a dialogue between Pakistan, India and the real representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“So that to stop the volatile situation going out of control which brings distraction to whole of the region, we stand by peace and prosperity for everybody but in the presence of disputes it cannot be achieved.”

He said that presence of China had added a new dimension to the Kashmir dispute and the as three atomic powers were directly involved in it.

He maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue their struggle till they achieved their final goal.

