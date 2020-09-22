India using every tactic of oppression in IIOJK: TeH

Srinagar, September 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat-e-Jammu and Kashmir visited the residence of a martyred Kashmiri woman in Batamaloo, Srinagar, to express solidarity with her bereaved family. She was recently martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the area.

The delegation said on the occasion that for the past 30 years in general and last one year in particular, Hurriyet activists, especially those associated with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, are being victimized by the brtual Indian forces in the territory.

It said that almost entire central leadership of the party including its Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai and Secretary General Ameer Hamza had been jailed and the Indian authorities were using every tactic of oppression to suppress the voice for freedom in the territory.

The delegation, however, said that despite difficulties sincere and brave activists of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat along with their district leaders would reach out to the victims of Indian state terrorism to share their grief.

The delegation also expressed sympathy with the owners of the house destroyed by Indian troops during the operation in Batamaloo. The inmates are now forced to live in the open sky.

The Hurriyat delegation also attended the funeral prayers of the mother of party worker Mustafa at HMT, Srinagar.

