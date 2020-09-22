MKM pays tributes to mother of party vice chairman Raja Khadim

Srinagar, September 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM), Yasmeen Raja, has paid glowing tributes to the mother of party Vice Chairman, Raja Khadim Hussain.

The MKM held a condolence meeting for the deceased lady at its head office.

Addressing on the occasion, Yasmeen Raja said that the deceased was a pious lady. She said that the Raja Khadim Husain’s mother passed away with the wish to see for one last time her son, who lives in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Hurriyat leaders and activists including Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Bashir Badgami, Ghazi Manzoor, Muhammad Altaf Khan, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Khalid Ahmed, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Shareef Sartaj, Ishfaq Ahmed Khan, Mufti Mudasir, Haji Abdul Qadoos, Sajad Gul, Rauf Ahmed, Muhammad Younis, Khalid Ahmed, Peer Jalal, Sheikh Zahoor, and human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, and expressed condolence with Raja Khadim Husain on the demise of his mother and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

The speakers on the occasion shared the grief with Raja Khadim Husain who could not attend the last rites of his mother as Indian authorities didn’t allow him to visit the Kashmir Valley. “Another mother took the last journey of life while waiting for son and it is very painful. May God bestow comfort and strength to the bereaved family members to withstand this deep sorrow,” they said.

