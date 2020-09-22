Untoo to approach ICJ on threat to lives of IIOJK prisoners

Srinagar, September 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while expressing anguish over the apathy of Kotbhalwal jail authorities towards seriously ill Kashmiri political detainees has hinted at approaching International Court of Justice and UN Special Rappoteur on Prisoners for an immediate action.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said the jail authorities are playing with the lives of the inmates despite the court has ordered months ago that the prisoners should be taken to hospital for treatment.

“The height of criminal negligence is that COVID 19 tests are not being done in the jail exposing the inmates to the danger of this deadly virus,” he added.

Ahsan Untoo further said that if the authorities do not take an immediate action he will approach International Court of Justice for the mitigation of the sufferings faced by Kashmiri political prisoners in different jails of India and IIOJK. He said that the UN Special Rappoteur on prisoners will also be approached in this regard.

He gave a list of the inmates who are suffering from different ailments including heart, lungs and kidney and sugar problems.

Some of seriously ill Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails include Mohammed Amine Alai, Hayat Butt, Tariq Ahmed Shah, Sajjad Ahmad Butt, Aadil Yasin, Imran Nabi Wani, Latif Ahmed, Daulat Ali Mugloo, Manzoor Ahmed Mir, Ashiq Hussain Khwaja, Ghulam Qadir Rather and Showkat Ahmed Butt.

