APHC, others thank Erodagan for raising Kashmir issue at UN

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for raising the Kashmir dispute during the ongoing 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and supporting the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed Erdoğan’s speech at the UNGA highly appreciable and inspiring for the suffering masses of IIOJK.

He said the Turkish President\s speech is also an eye opener for India because international community is no more ready to subscribe to its false narrative on Jammu and Kashmir. The APHC said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir appreciate the constant and continued support of Turkey to their just cause and expect other countries to raise their voice against human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, while hailing Erdoğan’s speech in a statement in Srinagar said the message of Turkish President to the United Nations and the world community is based on realism and pragmatism. The world peace can never be achieved till the issues like Kashmir which pose serious threat to humanity are not resolved on permanent bases, he added. He said the call by Erodgan to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions is the key to world peace and if the UN cannot implement its own resolutions then there will be a question mark on its role as a leading world body.

Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, in a statement called upon the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions. He paid glowing tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs and said that Indian troops were killing innocent youth in cold blood.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, while welcoming the statement of the Turkish President said that Turkey had always been a strong supporter of the Kashmir cause. Being an active member of OIC Turkey has an important role to play in order to resolve the humanitarian disputes like Kashmir, he said. He hoped that Turkey’s efforts will result in bringing back India and Pakistan on table to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

