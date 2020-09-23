Concern expressed over plight of IIOJK detainees

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pairwaan-e-Wilayat has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners detained in various jails of India and the territory.

A Pairwaan-e-Wilayat spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that innocent Kashmiris languishing in various jails were treated inhumanely. He said that physical and mental condition of the detainees lodged in notorious Indian jails was critical. He deplored that the international community had maintained a criminal silence on Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

The spokesman said, the world is aware of the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK but due to being a Muslim-majority area, influential UN member countries have kept mum on Indian atrocities. He appealed to the world community and human rights organizations to break their silence and play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...