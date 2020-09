Picture of the day India has snatched every right including religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims. India has snatched every right including religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims. Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till Sep 07, 2020) Total Killings * 95,670 Custodial Killings 7,146 Civilian arrested 160,983 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,355 Women Widowed 22,918 Children Orphaned 107,798 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,219 (Aug 2020) Total Killings * 20 Custodial Killings 2 Tortured/Injured 92 Pellet Injured : 40 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 2 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 8 Civilian arrested 328 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 8 Women Widowed 0 Children Orphaned 0 Women gang-raped / Molested 5 From July 8, 2016) Atrocities by Indian Troops (Jan-Aug 2020 ) Total Killings * 192 Custodial Killings 10 Tortured/Injured 584 Total pellet Injured 130 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 8 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 21 Civilian arrested 2547 Arson (Houses etc) 896 Women Widowed 6 Children Orphaned 13 Women gang-raped / Molested 44 (Aug 5, 2019- Sep 7, 2020) (Aug 5, 2019- Sep 7, 2020) Total Killings * 237 Custodial Killings 18 Tortured/Injured 1482 Total pellet Injured 477 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144 Civilian arrested 14042 Arson (Houses etc) 956 Women Widowed 9 Children Orphaned 22 Women disgraced / Molested 89 Casualties during ongoing uprising (From July 8, 2016 - Sep 7, 2020) Total Killings * 1288 Custodial Killings 88 Tortured/Injured 29217 Arrested 25928 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4277 Women Widowed 100 Children Orphaned 227 Women gang-raped / Molested 102 Inured by pellets 10280 Eye-sight damaged/ at the verge of blindness 395 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service Archive: Current Month September 2020 M T W T F S S « Aug 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Archives Select Month July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 January 2020 March 2017 February 2019 January 2019 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 July 2010

IOJ&K COVID-19 update Infected 70093 Kashmir Valley 42059 Jammu division 24202 Ladakh region 3832 Deaths 1092 KMS Facebook Group Click to Join Kashmir Mdia Service Group Public group · 1 member Join Group Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio UN Resolutions on Kashmir UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir