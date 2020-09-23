Indian forces’ personnel attacked in Pulwama

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces’ personnel came under an attack in Pulwama district.

The attack was carried out on a joint team of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Pulwama town. No loss of life or injury was reported in the attack. Soon after the attack, the troops and police personnel cordoned off the whole area and launched house to house searches to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, a building of dreaded Special Operations Group (SOG) of Indian police was damaged after it caught fire at Awantipora in Pulwama. The cause of fire could not be known.

Like this: Like Loading...