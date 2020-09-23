Javaid Mir deplores world’s silence over Killings in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, today, visited Batamaloo area of Srinagar to express solidarity with the family of a women, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the area, last week.

Javaid Ahmed Mir on the occasion paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs for rendering their lives for the freedom cause. He deplored that from the past seven decades, the United Nations continues to play as a mute spectator over the killings of Kashmiri men and woman by Indian forces.

He warned that peace would continue to elude South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

