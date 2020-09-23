Archive: Current Month

September 2020
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Archives

Javaid Mir deplores world’s silence over Killings in IIOJK

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, today, visited Batamaloo area of Srinagar to express solidarity with the family of a women, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the area, last week.

Javaid Ahmed Mir on the occasion paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs for rendering their lives for the freedom cause. He deplored that from the past seven decades, the United Nations continues to play as a mute spectator over the killings of Kashmiri men and woman by Indian forces.

He warned that peace would continue to elude South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: