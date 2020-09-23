Kashmir a burning issue, Erdogan tells world leaders

United Nations, September 23 (KMS): Turkey told the UN General Assembly that the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan is a “burning issue” and called for resolving it through dialogue.

“The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue,” Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a speech he made via video-link to the 193-member Assembly’s landmark 75th session.

“Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir further complicated the problem,” he said, referring to the August 5, 2019, unilateral move by India to annex the disputed territory.

“We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue, within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir,” the Turkish leader added.

The Kashmir dispute is on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which has adopted several resolutions since 1948 that call for an impartial plebiscite to ascertain the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, which met in New York, voiced deep concern over the continued human rights violations by India in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and called upon the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council to take steps to end these abuses.

Like this: Like Loading...