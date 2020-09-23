Modi regime working on fast track to change IIOJK demography

#DomicilesToNonKashmirisInIIOJK

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party led fascist Indian regime is working on fast track to issue domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris in order to change IIOJK’s demography and deprive the Kashmiris of their identity.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said giving domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris is a clear violation of international law and UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the official figure released by Delhi-led IIOJK regime in Jammu, the other day, which said that 18.52 lakh Domicile Certificates have been issued over the past three months, the report termed the distribution of domicile certificates to outsiders as a part of India’s sinister plan to convert Muslim majority Kashmir into a minority area.

It said revocation of Article 370 was meant to pave the way for settlement of non-Kashmiris in IIOJK as the same Article was a hurdle in the grant of domicile certificates to the outsiders.

However, the report maintained that the valiant Kashmiris are determined to thwart the nefarious design of BJP and RSS to change IIOJK’s demography and snatch away their identity and motherland.

Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally-recognized dispute warrants the intervention by the UN and global community to stop India from fiddling with the demographic composition of the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...