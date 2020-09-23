UN’s response on Kashmir disappointing: Masood

Islamabad, Sept 23 (KMS): Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that it is unfortunate that the United Nations during its General Assembly session has not put Kashmir on its agenda.

Kashmir is burning and UN’s response has been immensely disappointing and despite holding three informal sessions at the Security Council, no declaration or presidential statement had been issued. This, he added, is a clear display of the UN’s dereliction from its core obligations of maintaining global peace, he said.

He said that with the support of friendly countries Pakistan can table resolutions in the Third, Fourth and Sixth Committees of the UNGA; highlighting in it Kashmiris right to self-determination, decolonization and the illegal dimensions of India’s actions, respectively. The President, as the chief guest, made these comments while speaking to a Kashmir webinar hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International. The event was chaired by Debbie Abrahams MP All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group in the British Parliament.

Newly appointed High Commissioner for Pakistan in UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan along with Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Deputy Leader of the House of Commons London Afzal Khan MP, Shadow Defence Minister Khalid Mahmood MP, Shadow Education Minister Tracy Brabin MP, Shadow Minister Barrister Yasmin Qureshi MP, Conservative MP Bury South Christian Wakeford, Former Member of the European Parliament and Patron Conservative Friends of Kashmir Anthea McIntyre, Mike Wood Conservative MP from Dudley, Sehrish Qamer MLA and Chairperson JKSDMI Azad Kashmir, Cllr Yasmine Dar Member National Executive Committee of the Labour Party UK, Ms Umbreen Turk, Zeeshan Arif Chairman Youth Wing JKSDMI-UK, Asif Jarral Chairman Jammu Kashmir Forum France and Ubaid Ul Rehman Qureshi President Youth Parliament of Pakistan has also participated in the Seminar.

President AJK in his initial remarks paid tribute to Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International and the British All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir for consistently focusing on the Jammu and Kashmir situation. He also thanked the Labour and Conservative Friends of Kashmir groups and the Lib-Dems MPs for their advocacy of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

