Advocate Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a prominent lawyer, Advocate Babar Qadri, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Hawal area of Srinagar, today.

Advocate Babar Qadri was shifted to Soura hospital, Srinagar soon after he was attacked. However, Qadri was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Babar Qadri had once loudly chanted Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Murdabad in a TV debate. He was a staunch critic of BJP policies regarding Kashmir and had attended many conferences and seminars stressing the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

In his social media campaign, he was vocal in denouncing the human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK. He had been pleading cases of Hurriyat leaders and freedom activists in courts.

During debates on Kashmir, he was many a times warned by a terrorist TV anchor, associated with RSS, Arnab Goswami that he had no right to live as he did not consider Jammu and Kashmir as integral part of India.

A retired Indian army officer, Major General KK Sinha had in the past labeled Advocate Babar Qadri as an agent of Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...