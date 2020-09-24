Demo in Leh against BJP leader’s remarks

Leh, September 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party’s National General Secretary, Ram Madhav, faced a strong protest in Leh after his party leader termed the demand of sixth schedule by social, political and religious groups of Ladakh region as ‘Nonsense’.

A large number of people under the banner of Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, an amalgam of different political parties and socio-religious organizations, staged a demonstration against BJP General Secretary in IIOJK, Ashok Koul’s statement that the demand of sixth schedule for the region was ‘Nonsense’. The protests happened at a time when BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav, arrived in Leh town.

The protesters were chanting slogans against Koul and reiterating their demand for a sixth schedule to protect the region’s jobs, rights, land, environment, and culture and to prevent mass migration.

On Tuesday, almost all social, religious and political parties, including BJP announced boycott of upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh polls. The political parties in their meeting on Tuesday decided to boycott the upcoming LAHDC elections till the region is granted a constitutional guarantee to protect the land and job rights of its people. The poll boycott joint statement issued after the meeting was also signed by the BJP Leh district president, Nawang Sawstan.

The LAHDC elections are scheduled to be held on October 16, the first such exercise in the region after Modi government’s 5th August, 2019 move of repealing the special status of IIOJK and dividing it into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ram Madhav and Ashok Kaul rushed to Leh on Wednesday to address the situation created after all parties and religious bodies decided to boycott the LAHDC elections.

