Erdogan hailed for raising Kashmir dispute in UNGA

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have hailed Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for raising the Kashmir dispute during the ongoing 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Turkish President in his address to the ongoing 75th session of the UN General Assembly through video-link termed the Kashmir dispute as a burning issue and called for resolving it through dialogue within the framework of the UN resolutions and in line with the expectations of the Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Mahaz-e-Azadi Jammu Kashmir, Mohammad lqbal Mir, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the people of Kashmir appreciate the constant and continued support of Turkey to the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means. He said, the peace in the South Asian region can never be achieved without the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation movement till compete success.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked the Turkish President for raising the Kashmir dispute in the UN General Assembly. He said that similarly the heads of the UN and Muslim countries should also discuss the Kashmir dispute in the General Assembly. Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of encouragement for the Kashmiris, he added.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad appreciated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan for reiterating his unflinching support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate cause. Expressing his gratitude to the Turkish President, he said, Turkey is one of the countries that besides raising the Kashmir dispute at every international forum condemn India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir and the atrocities being inflicted upon the Kashmiri people by Indian forces.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in his statement in Islamabad welcomed Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for raising the Kashmir dispute at the UN General Assembly in New York. He said, unresolved Kashmir dispute is a threat to the peace in the region and it is responsibility of the world to put pressure on India to shun its military might and resolve in its historical background.

