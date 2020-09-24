Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Indian police arrested a youth in the area.

On the other hand, a soldier of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force who was injured in an attack in Chadoora area of Badgam district, today, succumbed to his injuries at an Indian Army hospital in Srinagar. The attackers had taken away his service rifle.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and other areas.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral. He expressed his deep concern over the rising number of killings in the territory. He said that the current dire situation was due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

He urged India to give up its intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and come to the negotiation table to settle it in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...