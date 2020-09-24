India’s NIA conducts fresh raids in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids in different areas of Srinagar city.

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by the personnel of paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the houses of Zahoor Ahmad Butt in Wazir Bagh, Bashir Ahmed Lone in Hokersar and Arif Ahmed Misger and Fazal-ul-Haq in Chattabal areas of Srinagar. All these persons are associated with cross-LoC trade. Searches were going on till last reports came in.

Pertinently, the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested about 30 Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and traders in false cases registered against them.

The Cross-LoC trade between Srinagar and Muzaffarabadwas stopped by the Indian government in March 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...