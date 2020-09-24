Pakistan lauds Turkish leader for raising Kashmir at UN

Deeply appreciate President Erdogan raising voice in support of rights of Kashmiris in UN speech, says premier Imran Khan

Islamabad, Sept 24 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Turkish president for raising the Kashmir issue during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Deeply appreciate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again raising his voice in support of the rights of the Kashmiri people during his address to UNGA,” Imran Khan tweeted.

He added that Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

On Tuesday, addressing the General Assembly, Erdogan said the Kashmir conflict is key to stability and peace in South Asia.

“Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) further complicated the problem,” the president said, referring to a controversial step taken in August 2019.

“We are in favor of solving this issue through dialogue, within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir,” he added.

Pakistan supports Turkey

Munir Akram, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, also said his country supports Erdogan’s bold statement on global issues at the General Assembly and his clear stance on IIOJK.

“We also fully support President Erdogan’s call for declaring an international day against Islamophobia,” Akram tweeted after Erdogan’s address.

In his speech, Erdogan reiterated his call for the UN to declare March 15, the day in 2019 a terrorist killed 51 Muslims in New Zealand, an “International Solidarity Day Against Islamophobia.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the second-largest international organization after the United Nations, has officially recognized this day, he added.

