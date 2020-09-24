Qureshi thanks Turkey for steadfast commitment to Kashmir cause

Islamabad, Sept 24 (KMS): Appreciating the Turkish president for his “powerful words” on the right of Kashmiri people during the 75th session of United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday thanked Turkey for its steadfast commitment to the cause of Kashmir.

“President Erdogan’s “powerful words on the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination at # UN75.

Pakistan is grateful to Turkey, our brotherly nation, for their steadfast commitment to the cause of Kashmir,” he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

