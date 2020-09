Islamabad Sept 24 (KMS): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says raising voice by Turkey for Kashmiris is victory of the stance that the United Nations should fulfill its promise of ensuring right to self-determination for Kashmiris as per Security Council resolutions.

In a tweet, he thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for again openly supporting resolution of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of justice and principles.

