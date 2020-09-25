Archive: Current Month

India has usurped all basic rights of people in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

#NoBasicRightInIIOJK

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India has usurped all basic and democratic rights including right to life of the people of Kashmir and is violating global laws and agreements by depriving them of all their fundamental rights and freedoms.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the world’s so-called largest democracy had made IIOJK a living hell for the Kashmiri people, adding how can India claim to be a democratic republic when it is denying Kashmiris their basic democratic rights?

The report pointed out that the August 05, 2019 illegal moves have further exposed India’s disregard for democratic norms in IIOJK and now is issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris in clear violation of the UN resolutions and international law to change the demographic composition of the territory.


