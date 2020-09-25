Archive: Current Month

September 2020
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Archives

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Killing Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district.

Four persons were critically injured after explosive material of Indian troops went off in Bijbehara operation site.

The troops also launched cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: