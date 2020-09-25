JKSM expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Muzaffarabad, September 25 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has expressed grave concern over the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

The JKSM in a meeting held with its Chairman, Altaf Ahmed Butt, in chair in Muzaffarabad thoroughly discussed the overall political situation of the occupied territory.

Altaf Ahmed Butt and other participants expressed concern over the health of party’s former Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, who is under house detention in Srinagar. They said that Zafar Butt suffered minor brain hemorrhage and was once again admitted in a hospital for treatment.

The participants of the meeting, praying for his speedy recovery, urged the Indian authorities to lift all restrictions against Zafar Akbar Butt and allow him to avail medical consultations as advised by his doctors.

Altaf Ahmed Butt condemned the killing of young lawyer, Babar Qadri, in IIOJK saying that all sane voices are being silenced by suppressive measures.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairman, General Secretary and all other executive members of the party from AJK and IIOJK.

