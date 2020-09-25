‘Kashmir settlement possible through UN resolutions’

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, has said that the Kashmir dispute can be resolved by implementing the relevant UN resolutions.

Khawaja Firdous addressing a public gathering at Dub in Ganderbal, today, said that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia.

He also appreciated the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s in recent address to the UN General Assembly in which he raised the Kashmir dispute. He said that Turkey had always supported the Kashmiri people on the Kashmir dispute.

Khawaja Firdous strongly condemned the killing of prominent lawyer, Babar Qadri in Srinagar and also expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained prisoners in jails of India and the occupied territory.

The DPM leader said that India was hatching a conspiracy to turn the Muslim majority of IIOJK into a minority so it had been granting the non-Kashmiris domiciles of the occupied territory which was a violation of the international law. He said that the Kashmiri people would not be intimidated by such illegal tactics of India and would continue their peaceful struggle till complete success.

Khawaja Firdous called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions so that lasting peace could be established in the region.

