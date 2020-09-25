KCEU Chairman condemns Qadri’s murder in IIOJK

Brussels, September 25 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a prominent lawyer, Babar Qadri in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Babar Qadri was killed by unknown gunmen in Hawal area of Srinagar, yesterday. He was a staunch critic of Modi’s policies regarding Kashmir and was particularly vocal in denouncing the human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels paid rich tribute to Babar Qadri for his services for highlighting the human rights violations of the Kashmiri people. He said, martyr Advocate Qadri played an important role as a lawyer for raising human rights abuses committed by Indian forces and hardships of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

“Qadri was the man with the genuine spirit of patriotism and his efforts were motivated by a high sense of fearlessness and boldness and he will be called a daring Kashmir lawyer who bravely faced bullets for noble Kashmir cause”, Ali Raza Syed added.

He said, it is not for the first time a prominent figure is being killed while Indian regime has already martyred a number of renowned Kashmiri figures so far but by such ruthless acts, New Delhi cannot suppress voice of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The KCEU Chairman also denounced rising Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir including extra-judicial killings of youth and detention of a number of leaders and persistent military siege in IIOJK and other restrictions, especially prohibitions under the garb of recent coronavirus pandemic.

Ali Raza Syed said that the people of Kashmir were struggling for the right to self-determination accepted under the UN Security Council’s resolutions and as per a promise committed by the Indian authorities and India could not stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris.

He demanded of the world community to stop atrocities against the innocent and peaceful people of Kashmir and play a role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

