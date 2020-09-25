Murder of IIOJK lawyer strongly condemned

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the brutal murder of a prominent lawyer, Babar Qadri, by unknown gunmen in Hawal area of Srinagar, yesterday.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar expressed shock and grief over the killing of Babar Qadri. It maintained that as the Kashmir dispute lingers another precious life falls prey to it. The forum reiterated that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is the only way to ensure that precious human lives are saved from getting consumed in it. It also condemned the continued witch-hunt of youth, traders, families of Hurriyat leaders and activists and others by Indian troops and police in IIOJK.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to social activist and well-known advocate, Babar Qadri, said that he was a strong supporter of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He said that Babar Qadri represented the oppressed Kashmiris in various forums.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, along with his colleagues visited the residence of Advocate Babar Qadri on Friday and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Addressing a gathering of mourners on the occasion, Untoo said the Kashmiris are being killed at will and these killings are being put into the account of unknown gunmen, whose identity has never been unveiled.

“The common people and families of the persons, who fall prey to the bullets of unknown gunmen, never get answers regarding the hand and cause involved in and are thus forced to live in a state life-long trauma,” he said. Untoo said, this must stop and it is the responsibility of the authorities to unveil these hidden killers and bring to fore the reason behind such killings.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced in strong terms the killing of the lawyer. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, in a statement issued in Jammu said that Babar Qadri was a social activist who used to raise the voice of Kashmiris in international forums and that’s why he was killed.

Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK chapter at a meeting in Islamabad expressed grief over the cold-blooded murder of Advocate Babar Qadri. It demanded its demand for an impartial probe into all such incidents. It urged the international community to take cognizance of the gory incident. The meeting also hailed the stance adopted by the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his address to the UN General Assembly and said that Turkey had always raised its voice for the oppressed nations and restoration of their human rights.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad condemned the brutal murder of Babar Qadri. He said that the slain lawyer believed in vocal advocacy of the human rights and peaceful struggle of the Kashmir cause, inalienable rights of the people and sought an end to oppression and repression by the Delhi regime in IIOJK.

Hurriyat leader, Engineer Mirza Mushtaq Shah, in his statement in Islamabad declared the killing of the lawyer by unknown killers as part of dirty policies of the occupation authorities.

