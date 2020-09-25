Rajouri youths’ DNA samples match with their families: police

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police has confirmed that the three youth killed in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Shopian were the labourers from Rajouri.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar on Friday admitted that DNA samples of families from Rajouri district and three of their relatives killed in an encounter in Shopian district in July have matched with each other.

The disclosure has thus corroborated the families’ claims that the Indian army had killed the youth in a staged encounter on July 18 at Amshipora area of Shopian district.

“We have received the DNA sample results of three families of Rajouri and they have matched with those killed in Amshipora, Shopian. We will now take further course of action and complete remaining formalities,” Kumar told media men in Srinagar.

A police team from Kashmir had visited Rajouri and collected DNA samples of parents of three youth. It is after a gap of 40 days, that the DNA samples matched between the families and the slain youth.

Pertinently, on July 18, Indian Army had killed three youth during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora area of Shopian and passed them on as “unidentified militants”. However, the victims were later identified by their families through the pictures released by the army as Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Ibrar from Rajouri, who had gone to the Kashmir Valley in search of work. Indian troops had been involved in fake encounter killings in IIOJK and Pathribal fake encounter of 2000 and Machil fake encounter of 2010 are its glaring examples.

