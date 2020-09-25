Regional peace linked to Kashmir solution: Qureshi

Multan, Sept 25 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said sustainable peace in the region would remain a dream until the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir is resolved as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his virtual address to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) from here, he said a brutal military siege and communications blockade since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of last August have destroyed life in Indian-held Kashmir. He apprised the meeting that India’s move has resulted in crippled livelihoods and imperiled the core identity of the people of IIOJK. He stressed that repression against Kashmiris and denying them their fundamental right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, is against the fundamental principles of the CICA.

Qureshi said Pakistan has always been at the forefront of all international initiatives for promoting peace, tolerance, inter-cultural and inter-faith harmony and respect both at home and abroad. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to global and regional peace and stability, and towards the socio-economic welfare of its people through partnerships at regional and sub-regional levels. “We believe that a peaceful and secure environment, regionally as well as globally, would substantially contribute towards sustainable economic growth and development, reduction in poverty and enhance the welfare of our people,” he said.

He highlighted the alarming situation of the global resurgence of xenophobia, Islamophobia, hatred and acts of violence against minorities. He pointed out the disproportionate growth in hate speech and stigmatization of Muslim communities and individuals, including happening in Pakistan’s neighbourhood. He assured Pakistan’s commitment to promote peace, stability and development in the region.

