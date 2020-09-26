AJK PM welcomes visit of Ambassadors & diplomatic staff to LoC

Muzaffarabad, Sept 26 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has welcomed the visit of the Ambassadors, and diplomatic staff of various countries to the Line of Control.

Addressing a public gathering at Helmat near LoC in Neelum valley, he said Indian troops are continuously violating cease fire agreement and targeting civilian population.

Raja Farooq Haider asked the United Nation to take a serious notice of Indian escalation at LoC and implement its resolutions for settling the long standing Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India.

