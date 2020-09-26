Anti-Modi demo, rally in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, September 26 (KMS): A protest demonstration and a rally were held in Muzaffarabad, today, against the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is addressing the UN General Assembly, today.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir held an anti-Modi demonstration in front of Central Press Club in Muzaffarabad, today. The protesters, waving black flags and wearing black armbands, marched on the city’s main highway and chanted slogans like “Killer Killer – Modi Killer.”

Addressing the participants, the speakers including Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Shawkat Javaid Mir, Khalid Mahmood Zaidi, Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Ajmal Khan and Shafiq Inqilabi said that the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government was grossly violating human values in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the Indian forces were killing Kashmiri youth, elders, children and women. They said that giving a chance to Modi, the patron of oppression in Kashmir, to address the world’s largest forum, the UN General Assembly, was tantamount to support atrocities against the subjugated nations and states.

The speakers said that giving the opportunity to Narendra Modi to address the General Assembly was also an insult to all humanity as he was involved in large scale war crimes against humanity in IIOJK. They added that Modi killed thousands of Muslims in Gujarat, along with Kashmiris. At the same time, the religious, political and social rights of millions of Indian Muslims have been usurped, so how can he teach peace and justice to the international community, they questioned.

The speakers strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and said that the United Nations should play its role in giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The speakers appreciated the address of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, to the UN General Assembly and added that he truly represented the sentiments and aspirations of the Kashmiris. They said, Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and as a party to the Kashmir dispute also wants a lasting and just solution to the lingering dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On the directive of Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, the Youth Wing of the party organized a protest rally, today, against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Muzaffarabad. The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of freedom and against the Indian brutalities in IIOJK. They said that India had usurped all basic democratic rights of the people of the territory and he had no right to address the world’s biggest forum.

Like this: Like Loading...