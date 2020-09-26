APHC-AJK holds demo in Islamabad against Modi

Islamabad, September 26 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today.

The demonstration was held against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours before his address to the UN General Assembly, today.

The Hurriyat leaders in their speeches on the occasion said that Narendra Modi was pursuing a policy of genocide of Kashmiris and the Indian forces were involved in the extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the people of Kashmir were not sacrificing for any kind of privilege but for their birthright to self-determination. They said that the Indian government was trying to change the Muslim majority status of the territory by providing domiciles to non-Kashmiris while it was also planning to convert mosques and other Muslim places of worship into temples in the occupied territory.

The speakers deplored that Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Alam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Maulana Mushtaq Veri and Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz had been detained in different jails of India and the occupied territory. Similarly, they said, senior Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and other leaders have been placed under house arrest.

The Hurriyat leaders appreciated the speech of Prime Minister, Imran Khan in the General Assembly and said that he had truly expressed the sentiments of Kashmiris. They said that earlier Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also supported the Kashmir cause in his address to the UNGA. They added that Kashmiris were giving sacrifices for a great cause and would take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

They said that lasting peace in South Asia was not possible until the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and urged the United Nations to play role in settling the Kashmir dispute according to its own resolutions.

Hurriyat-AJK leaders including Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Shamim Shawl, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Haji Sultan, Abdul Majeed Malik, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Wani, Haji Sultan Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Hassan Al-Bana, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah, Syed Aijaz Ahmad Rehmani, Gulshan Ahmed, Syed Mushtaq, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Saleem Haroon, Mushtaq Butt, Adeel Mushtaq, Zahid Safi and Syed Kifayat Rizvi participated in the demonstration.

