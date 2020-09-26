Entire nation proud of PM’s historic speech at UNGA: Shibli

Islamabad, Sept 27 (KMS): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again exposed the extremist ideology of the RSS and the atrocities perpetrated on Muslims in India.

In a tweet, he said the entire nation is proud of Prime Minister’s historic speech at the UN General Assembly.

The Minister said Prime Minister’s proposal of a framework for the return of looted money stashed abroad through money laundering is a clear manifestation of his strong commitment against corruption.

He said the Prime Minister vehemently presented the case of Kashmiris before the world saying that peace in the region will remain a dream without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The Minister said Imran Khan reminded of the United Nations that Kashmiris’ right to self-determination is being violated.

Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister discussed all important global issues, including COVID-19 pandemic.

