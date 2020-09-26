Govt supports Hindu community for transparent investigation into Jodhpur incident: Fawad

Islamabad, Sept 26 (KMS): Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain also visited the sit-in this afternoon to express solidarity with the participants.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said the government will fully back Hindu community of Pakistan in their demand for transparent investigation into Jodhpur incident.

The Minister said Modi’s government converted India into a fascist state, which is threat for its neighboring countries indulging Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and China.

